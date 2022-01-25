Omicron subvariant first detected in Denmark is now in the United States. Here's everything we know about BA.2.

Early analysis from the institute in Denmark shows no difference in hospitalizations between BA.1 and BA.2.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A subvariant of the COVID-19 omicron variant was detected in two cases in Washington state earlier this month.

BA.2 is a descendent of omicron, according to information from the World Health Organization.

Recent evidence shows BA.2, which differs in some mutations, including the spike protein, is increasing in "many countries."

The difference between BA.1 and BA.2 is greater than that of the original variant and Alpha variant, according to research done by Statens Serum Institut in Denmark. That can lead to different properties, including infectiousness and vaccine efficiency or severity, according to the research.

Early analysis from the institute in Denmark shows no difference in hospitalizations between BA.1 and BA.2.

Last week, the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District reported another 1,500 plus daily count of new COVID-19 cases. Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Public Health District believes with numbers that high, Nueces County is at its peak right now. She hopes from here, cases will start to decline.

"Our positivity rate going through our testing site has gone from 55% to 47%," Onufrak said. "So our positivity rate going through our testing is starting to go down. Not where we want to be but those are some promising numbers. The numbers are still high unfortunately, almost a thousand cases and a positivity rate at almost 50% is still high. We're still not where we need to be."

The health district said they'll be hosting free testing at multiple clinics through Jan. 28, in Corpus Christi and Port Aransas.