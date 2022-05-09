Authorities search wooded and residential areas in South Memphis as hunt continues for Eliza Fletcher

MPD hasn't confirmed that authorities were searching for missing mother and and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher, but sources are following all leads.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search continued Monday for missing mother and junior kindergarten teacher Eliza Fletcher.

On Sunday, September 4, the Memphis Police Department and federal partners searched near Longview Gardens Apartments, between residential areas and throughout wooded areas. MPD has not confirmed that authorities were indeed searching for Fletcher, but sources said authorities are following all possible investigative leads.

Fletcher was abducted Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, around 4 a.m. while completing her regular run near the University of Memphis, MPD said.

Suspect Arrested

An arrest was made Saturday, September 3. According to a police report, MPD officially named Cleotha Abston as a suspect connected to Fletcher's kidnapping.

Abston, 38, was arrested in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way, which is the same place where the suspect vehicle, a GMC Terrain, was found. Abston is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence charges.

Sunday's search

Throughout the day Sunday, ABC24 witnessed armored trucks making rounds in South Memphis near the area the police report said MPD believed Abston may have hid evidence.

A witness told investigators they saw Abston around 7:50 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Orleans Street cleaning the interior of the GMC Terrain which police believed was used in the kidnapping, the affidavit said. According to the affidavit, the witness also told investigators they saw Abston washing his clothes in the sink through the window.

Helicopters and law enforcement with K9 units also searched the area, looking through woods, hoping to come up with new leads.

One woman told ABC24 that with many abandoned houses and heavily wooded forest in the area, finding evidence that leads to Fletcher may be like finding a needle in a haystack.

What we learned over the weekend

According a police affidavit, on Saturday, September 3, investigators located the GMC Terrain believed to have been used to abduct Flecther backed into a driveway in the 5700 block of Waterstone Oak Way. After finding the vehicle, police said Abston was seen in the doorway, and he was arrested after trying to flee.

Investigators previously obtained footage of the abduction from surveillance cameras on Friday, September 2, which they said showed a black GMC Terrain waiting for Fletcher to run by, the affidavit said. They said a man got out of the SUV and then forced Fletcher inside with a struggle.

The affidavit also said damage on the vehicle they found matched damage seen on the SUV on surveillance video.

Investigators said they also spoke with one of Abston's former employers Friday to confirm the GMC Terrain was his SUV. The affidavit said investigators were also able to pull cell phone records placing Abston's phone in the Central Ave. and Zach H Curlin St. area when Fletcher was taken.

On Friday, September 2, police said a biker found Fletcher's cell phone and a pair of Champion slides in the university of Memphis area near Central Ave. and Zach H Curlin St. Investigator's said DNA found on the slides matched Abston's DNA, which police said was stored in the CODIS database.

The report said investigators located footage of Abston wearing the Champion slides near the Malco Theatre on Germantown Pkwy. a day before the abduction.

Abston's bail has been set at $500,000.

Fletcher's family has also offered a $50,000 reward to anyone who provides information that helps authorities locate her.

Fletcher was wearing a pink shirt, purple shorts and running shoes when she was taken.