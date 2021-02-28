One man dead after fatal accident on Saratoga Friday night

According to Corpus Christi Police a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21-year-old passed away Friday night after a fatal accident on Saratoga.

According to Corpus Christi Police a pickup truck and motorcycle collided.

Police say the pickup truck was traveling West on 4500 Saratoga turning south onto 6400 Sanders and a Motorcycle was traveling east on 6400 Saratoga.

Witnesses told the police that the motorcycle seemed to be driving at a high rate of speed and that the truck may have failed to yield the right of way.

A 21-year-old male was driving the motorcycle; he was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries and later died at the hospital.

Police say he was ejected from the motorcycle and was wearing a helmet.

According to police the driver of the truck remained at the location and was contacted and released on scene after a statement was taken.

This is still under investigation and is still under review for the at fault and contributing factors.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.