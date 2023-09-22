"Once a Buc, Always a Buc:" Bobby Smith inducted into Miller Hall of Fame, jersey retired

The legendary running back was the first African American athlete ever named to the UIL All-State Team.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Former Miller Buccaneer Bobby Smith's jersey was retired Friday afternoon during a Hall of Fame ceremony. The legendary running back was the first African American athlete ever named to the UIL All-State Team and is the second person in Miller history to have their jersey retired. After his time at Miller High School, Smith went on to play in the NFL for the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburg Steelers.

Community members came together to honor the former Buccaneer ahead of Friday night's game against Ray.

There, they cheered him on as he heard the surprise announcement that they retired his number 25 jersey. Smith told 3NEWS that he attributes his success to his time at Miller.

I don't have the words to explain how it makes me feel, because I am a firm believer: 'once a Buc, always a Buc,'" Smith said. "I've lived that all through my life. I never have forgotten and never will forget where I came from and who helped me get to where I am."