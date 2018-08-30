Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Scary moments Wednesday night for a work crew cleaning up scrap metal when their forklift burst into flames sparking a brush fire on County Road 51 and FM 43.

Firefighters were called out to the scene just after 5:30 p.m as the flames spread from the forklift starting a small brush fire.

One-acre was left charred as crews worked to put out the flames.

According to firefighters, the workers were chopping down an old tank battery when the equipment caught fire.

With the Coastal Bend's high winds and dry temperatures, firefighters want to remind anyone working outside to watch out.

"Right now its dry, very dry so any spark anything you put out there make sure that people doing any work out there make sure," said JP Hominick, deputy fire chief. "Doing any hot work that you spray your area down well."

No injuries were reported at the area.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII