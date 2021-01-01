Stabbing in Sinton sends one man to hospital, one to jail on New Year's Day

Emilio Carranza, Jr., 53, of Sinton was arrested at the scene and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

SINTON, Texas — The San Patricio County Sheriff's Office said a stabbing early this morning sent one man to the hospital and put another in jail.

Sinton PD and Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance around 4:30 this morning on Touchstone Rd.

Authorities found a victim that had been stabbed and one of the officers had to use his tourniquet to help stop the bleeding while waiting for EMS to arrive.

Emilio Carranza, Jr., 53, of Sinton, was arrested at the scene and booked on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

No bond has been set.

