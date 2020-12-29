Teen arrested, two on the run after overnight armed robbery, police say

The robbery happened just before 2 a.m. on the 3000 block of McKinzie Rd.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One teen has been arrested and police are looking for two other suspects after an armed robbery at a store on the 3000 block of McKinzie Rd. overnight.

Officers were called to the area at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday and were told by employees that two men, dressed in all black and with gloves on, displayed knives and demanded money from the register.

The men got away with an unknown amount of cash and other items from the store, officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

While searching the area for those responsible, officers pulled over a white pickup with three people inside near N. Harrington Dr. and Charles Rd. When the vehicle came to a stop, three people fled on foot, officers said.

Inside the pickup, officers located cash and the property that was taken during the robbery.

Officers were able to find and arrest 17-year-old Jorge Garza for aggravated robbery.

The two other suspects are still on the run.

If you have any information about this robbery, please call Corpus Christi Police Robbery Detectives at (361) 886-2840. Anyone who would like to keep their identity secret and still provide information to Detectives should call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the tip online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T=.

