CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi woman has been picking up pennies for years and giving it back to those in need.

"I think our bank got a coin machine because I was always taking pennies in," Janice Garcia said.

For years Garcia was known for power-walking near her neighborhood and around town but then stopped.

Garcia had four different surgeries that altered her life, and her daily walks were no more.

After physical therapy, Garcia was able to get back to her hobby and has since started a new tradition.

"I started asking God for a reason--a purpose to walk, and the first time I went out for a walk, I found 7 pennies," Garcia said.

Each year Garcia chooses an organization that she's going to donate to and then collects as many pennies as she can in that year.

"Cause I feel like I know I'm going to give that to someone later on. It's going to turn into a dollar--when I find 99 more, it's going to turn into that dollar. Going to be able to help someone," Garcia said.

Garcia's mission for 2019 was to help homeless cats at the Cattery.

"It just showed that everyone could do something even if it seems like it's a little thing," Samantha Person said.

In pennies, Garcia raised $700, and that money will go towards keeping the shelter's lights on as well as paying for much-needed surgeries and food.