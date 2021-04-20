One dead after officer-involved shooting in Aransas Pass Monday night

It was unclear to officers if they were dealing with a drug-induced excited delirium situation or a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — A man is dead after exchanging gunfire with officers Monday night in Aransas Pass, officials say.

Aransas Pass authorities got a call around 9:40 p.m. about someone knocking on car doors and acting suspiciously at the Valero on Wheeler Ave. Officials said one witness reported that it appeared the man was on drugs.

The first officer on scene found the man, 52, inside the convenience store, a press release says. Officers said the man, who spoke primarily Spanish, seemed excited when accompanying the officer outside the store. The man got into the police vehicle and demanded the doors remain shut, the release said.

The officer requested EMS while trying to calm the man down and speak with him. A Spanish-speaking deputy was requested from San Patricio County.

It was unclear to officers if they were dealing with a drug-induced excited delirium situation or a person experiencing a mental health crisis.

Before EMS could arrive, the man took out a gun and started shooting from within the patrol truck, officers said. Officers continued to try to reason with the man, but he was "defiant," officials said.

The man then shot towards the officers, the release says. Officers then returned fire, striking and killing the man.

Officers began CPR and used an AED for life-saving measures, but the man died of his injuries.

Investigations

At this time there are two investigations underway:

The Texas Rangers have assumed the criminal investigation into this event. The APPD staff will cooperate with their investigation which is standard protocol and policy of the APPD. The Texas Rangers will release their findings to the San Patricio County District Attorney’s office for review. An internal investigation into the officers’ use of force and policy compliance is simultaneously underway. This investigation is led by the APPD’s Criminal Investigations Division. Their findings will be forwarded to the Chief of Police.

Officer Tenure

The first officer involved in this event has been with the department for just under 2 years. This officer has a total of just under 2 years of policing service. The supervisor has been with the department for just over 3 years with approximately 20 years of total policing service. The third officer has been with the department for approximately 9 months with 9 months of total policing service. We are not releasing the officers’ identities at this time.

