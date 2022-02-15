One dead after shooting on Prescott, Crosstown Expressway

An investigation is ongoing at the location.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead after a morning shooting on Prescott St. near Crosstown, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.

Officers were called to the 2200 block of Prescott St. just after 10 a.m. in reference to someone being shot. A man in his 20s was found dead at the scene, Lt. Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

Detectives have identified a person of interest that is wanted for questioning.

They didn’t release details about the person of interest.

No one has been arrested at the time of writing.

