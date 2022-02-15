One dead after shooting on Prescott, Crosstown Expressway

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead after a morning shooting on Prescott St. near Crosstown, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Officers were called to the 2200 block of Prescott St. just after 10 a.m. in reference to someone being shot. A man in his 20s was found dead at the scene, Lt. Pena with the Corpus Christi Police Department said.
Detectives have identified a person of interest that is wanted for questioning.
They didn’t release details about the person of interest.
No one has been arrested at the time of writing.
We have a crew on the scene and will bring you updates as they are received online at kiiitv.com.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Padre Island's Holiday Inn being renovated, reopened as Island Resort Hotel
- Infant dies after devastating train on truck collision
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
- West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.