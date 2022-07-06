One dead in morning crash on FM 666 in San Patricio County

The passenger of the car, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was killed and another was taken to a South Texas hospital after a one-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The accident happened after the driver of the car was heading south on the 5900 block of F.M. 666 and for an unknown reason, left the roadway, went into a ditch and crashed into a pole, DPS officials on scene said.

The passenger of the car, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition.

DPS is continuing to investigate the crash.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.