A tragic rollover accident Monday night left one man dead and one woman injured.

23-year-old Fredy Monreal from Odem, Texas, was killed just after 11:30 p.m. Monday when his truck rolled off I-37 near Redbird Lane. According to police, Monreal lost control of the truck and flipped off the highway.

A female passenger with Monreal was taken to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII