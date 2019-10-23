HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — Two people have been confirmed dead Wednesday morning following a crash involving three helicopters that were netting deer at a ranch northeast of Hebbronville, Texas.

According to the Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez, it happened Wednesday morning over a private ranch inside Duval County about five miles away from Hebbronville.

Ramirez said three small helicopters were being used to net deer on the ranch. It is believed that two of the helicopters got too close to each other and their rotors collided and one of them crashed. The other two landed safely.

According to the Duval County Sheriff, one person was confirmed dead at the scene.

Two others were injured in the crash -- one was transported in critical condition via HALO-Flight to a hospital in Alice where they later died. Another was transported in serious condition by ambulance.

