One firefighter injured as several brush fires ignite near Bishop

US Highway 77 (Business) between CR 10 and FM 70 is currently shut down in both directions.

BISHOP, Texas — One firefighter was injured as several brush fires ignited in Bishop near Highway 77 and FM 70. Emergency crews are currently on the scene and ask that the public avoid the area entirely.

US Highway 77 (Business) between County Road 10 and FM 70 is currently shut down in both directions so crews can safely work to put out the fires.

Nueces County E.S.D 3 Fire Department is on the scene and has requested help from nearby fire departments, according to the Bishop Police Department.

ESD-6 EMS is also on scene treating the injured firefighter.

The Bishop Police Department and Nueces County Pct-3 Constables are on scene assisting with traffic control.