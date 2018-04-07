Officers responded to a call at the Marbella Apartments on Weber and Cork Drive just after 3 a.m., after reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived police found a man in his 30's with multiple stab wounds to the back, and quickly rushed him to Christus Spohn Hospital Shoreline with non-life threatening injuries. Officers believe his wife, a woman also in her 30's attacked the man after he grabbed her cell phone and began going through it.

Investigators say the woman then fled the scene. Call 361-886-2600 is you have any information that could help police.

