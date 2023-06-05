One in custody after shooting on Williams & Clare street

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department received a call for an active shooter.
The calls came in around 7:30 p.m. off of Williams and Clare Street near the AMC theatre.
Those calls in fact were not for an active shooter, but CCPD told 3NEWS it was a young male who had a gun at the park.
It is unclear if the boy shot it on accident, but he was arrested, and that fire alarm was collected.
CCPD captain, Brad Pici spoke with 3NEWS and said, "It wasn't an active shooter, it was a young male who had a gun, and it went off in the park. We don't know if it went off intentionally, but shots were fired. Nobody was injured. He is in custody, and we have the firearm."
As always if you hear something or see something call 9-1-1.
