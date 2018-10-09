CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department are working to clear the scene of a fatal singe-vehicle accident on southbound I-37 at Redbird Lane. Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane. Use caution, and avoid the area if you can.

Major accident (fatality) IH 37 Southbound at Redbird LN. Traffic reduced to 1 lane. Please slow down and use caution. If you can, avoid the area and take another route. PIO PACE — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) September 10, 2018

