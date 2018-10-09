CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — The Corpus Christi Police Department are working to clear the scene of a fatal singe-vehicle accident on southbound I-37 at Redbird Lane. Traffic in the area has been reduced to one lane. Use caution, and avoid the area if you can.
