GREGORY, Texas — Emergency crews were called to a work site in Gregory, Texas, around noon Tuesday after multiple men became buried when the walls caved in at a construction site, according to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera.

The sheriff took to Facebook at around 12:20 p.m. Tuesday to provide some a photo and information from the scene.

According to Sheriff Rivera, a total of three workers were involved. One of them, a 36-year-old construction worker, died in the collapse. Two others were rushed to the hospital.

At last report, one of the hospitalized victims was said to be on life support. The other is expected to be okay.

Construction crews from a nearby work site rushed to the aid of the workers when they heard the collapse. They along with the Gregory Police Department, San Patricio County Sheriff's deputies, Gregory and Portland fire departments assisted in the rescue.

