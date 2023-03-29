Unsafe speed on wet road being blamed for crash that killed one, injured two on outskirts of Corpus Christi

One person was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, DPS officials said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person was killed and two people were injured, one seriously, after a truck rolled over on FM-70 in Nueces County, officials with the Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened Tuesday, March 28 just after 8 a.m. Officials with the DPS in a statement said the driver of a Chevy Silverado was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet roadway when they slid into a ditch and rolled over.

The driver was seriously injured after being ejected during the crash and was rushed to a Corpus Christi hospital, officials said. The front seat passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A person who was riding in the backseat was killed during the crash, officials said. That person will not be identified until next-of-kin in notified.

The crash is still under investigation.

