One man dead after fatal crash near Refugio on Saturday

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle fatality crash that happened Saturday at 1:13 p.m., on US 77 nine miles north of Refugio.
According to DPS a driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 was traveling south on US 77 at high rate of speed.
According to witnesses, the driver was attempting to pass a vehicle in the left lane by driving into the center median.
DPS says the driver took faulty evasive action causing the F-150 to veer across the roadway and overturned multiple times.
The driver, 45-year-old Domingo Orozco Olivares, resident of Rosenberg, TX was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.
