One man dead after fatal crash near Refugio on Saturday

According to DPS 45-year-old Domingo Orozco Olivares, resident of Rosenberg, TX was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one vehicle fatality crash that happened Saturday at 1:13 p.m., on US 77 nine miles north of Refugio.

According to DPS a driver of a 1997 Ford F-150 was traveling south on US 77 at high rate of speed.

According to witnesses, the driver was attempting to pass a vehicle in the left lane by driving into the center median.

DPS says the driver took faulty evasive action causing the F-150 to veer across the roadway and overturned multiple times.

The driver, 45-year-old Domingo Orozco Olivares, resident of Rosenberg, TX was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. DPS Troopers are further investigating the crash.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.