One man dead after late night Sunday crash off I-37, Suntide Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 38-year-old man is dead after being involved in a major traffic accident on Interstate 37 and Suntide Road on Sunday night.
The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Jesse Morales died of blunt-force trauma injuries.
Morales was traveling southbound when he left the highway and went up an embankment -- hitting the underside of the overpass before rolling back down.
When officers arrived, they found Morales was dead at the scene. Investigators believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
