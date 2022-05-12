One man dead after late night Sunday crash off I-37, Suntide Road

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Jesse Morales died of blunt-force trauma injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 38-year-old man is dead after being involved in a major traffic accident on Interstate 37 and Suntide Road on Sunday night.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday that Jesse Morales died of blunt-force trauma injuries.

Morales was traveling southbound when he left the highway and went up an embankment -- hitting the underside of the overpass before rolling back down.

When officers arrived, they found Morales was dead at the scene. Investigators believe that alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

