One man dead after major crash in Aransas Pass

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash in Aransas Pass Tuesday left one person dead.
Aransas Pass police said that the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when officers were called to Highway 35 and West Gile Avenue after three vehicles crashed resulting in multiple injuries.
A 40-year-old man from Aransas Pass sustained serious injuries and later died at the hospital.
A preliminary investigation said that it appeard the man's vehicle had stopped to make a left turn when another vehicle hit him from behind, pushing him into an oncoming vehicle.
Everyone involved is said to be cooperative with investigators. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors at this time.