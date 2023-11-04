One man dead after major crash in Aransas Pass

A 40-year-old man from Aransas Pass sustained serious injuries and later died at the hospital.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash in Aransas Pass Tuesday left one person dead.

Aransas Pass police said that the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when officers were called to Highway 35 and West Gile Avenue after three vehicles crashed resulting in multiple injuries.

A preliminary investigation said that it appeard the man's vehicle had stopped to make a left turn when another vehicle hit him from behind, pushing him into an oncoming vehicle.