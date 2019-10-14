CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead after being shot by Corpus Christi police late Sunday night.

According to CCPD, around 11 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Brentwood for a disturbance. A person had called from another location saying that a man was armed with a baseball bat and the homeowner at the location did not feel safe.

Officers found a 22-year old man holding a baseball street in the street when they arrived. After numerous attempts to gain compliance from the man and four attempts to use their tasers the man continued to be aggressive. One of the officers discharged their weapon and struck the man.

Officers attempted life saving measures until medics arrived and transported the man to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital. He later died while there.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident and four CCPD officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

