One man dead after shot by police, here's what we know right now

One man is dead after pulling a weapon on a Corpus Christi Police Officer late Tuesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man is dead after pulling a weapon on a Corpus Christi Police Officer late Tuesday night.

According to police a male suspect fled from a traffic stop by police and shortly after officers were called to a crash involving that same vehicle near Kostoryz and Brawner.

Police say the suspect broke out the passenger window and ran away on foot. Officers found him in an alley behind several homes on Brawner Parkway where the suspect pulled a weapon leading a second officer to fire his weapon.



The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



“The officer did fire his primary duty weapon and struck the suspect,” said Chief of Police Mike Markle.

In reference to the crash, the suspect collided with two separate vehicles carrying three adults and one child. According to police the passengers suffered minor injuries.



The CCPD officers involved will be placed on paid administrative leave. This is still an ongoing investigation.

3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.