One man is dead this morning after crashing near La Palmera Mall. That accident happened just after 2:00 Monday morning on Staples and McArdle.

Detectives say the man, who has not been identified, was speeding down Staples when lost control of his car while turning, drove over the median and collided with another car.

Investigators say the man died on impact. The couple in the second car are expected to be ok.

