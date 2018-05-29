A tragic rollover accident has left one man dead and a woman injured.

Corpus Christi Police responded to a rescue call just after 11:30 p.m. near Highway 77 and Redbird Lane. When they arrived crews say they discovered the driver of the vehicle; an unidentified male, dead at the scene. Police say a woman traveling with the driver was quickly rushed to Christus Spohn Hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the driver of an Ford pickup was traveling northbound on Highway 77 when he lost control of the vehicle and flipped off of the highway rolling under Highway 37 passed Red Bird Lane. The cause of the accident has not been confirmed, however officers say the believe speed to be a factor.

Those victims remain unknown. This is a developing story stick with 3 News for the latest.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII