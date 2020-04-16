CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are working to identify the occupants of two vehicles involved in a disturbance Thursday morning that resulted in a man being shot.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Presa Street at around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found an adult male who had been shot.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until medics arrived and took him to an area hospital in critical condition.

Based on their initial investigation, officers determined that a disturbance had occurred between the occupants of two vehicles. That disturbance escalated and resulted in the victim being shot.

Both vehicles fled the scene. One is described as a Ford sport utility vehicle, possibly an Explorer or Expedition; the other is described as a Chevy Avalanche that was towing a flatbed work utility trailer.

As of Thursday morning, police said nobody has been taken into custody in relation to the shooting. If you have any information about this crime, call the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600, or call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-8477.

