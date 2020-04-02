GEORGE WEST, Texas — One man is dead Monday afternoon after a head-on collision with a cement truck along U.S. Highway 59 about three miles west of George West.

According to DPS troopers, the driver of an SUV veered into an oncoming lane of traffic and hit head-on with a cement truck.

37-year-old Reymundo Garcia from the town of Hockley, near Houston, was killed. Garcia was said to be the driver of the SUV.

The man driving the cement truck was taken to Spohn Shoreline by way of HALO-Flight, and he is expected to be okay.

