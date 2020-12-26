Corpus Christi man left without home after fire on Christmas day

The red cross is providing the man with assistance and the Corpus Christi firefighters union has a fund set up to help fire victims.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man left without a home following a fire that left his trailer a total loss.

The flames broke out around two this afternoon at this trailer home along the 82-hundred block of Leopard.

When crews got to the scene, they found the back half of the home fully involved. Firefighters had a hard time with water supply because of the location of the hydrants, that cause the flames to spread to a nearby section of grass. In all crews had it out in about 20 minutes.

The red cross is providing the man with assistance and the Corpus Christi firefighters union has a fund set up to help fire victims with five hundred dollars.



“I guess with this Christmas season and this type of thing happening right now with this gentleman's fire, you still have agencies like the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army and the fund within the union that's gonna come out and help these people so there's still the spirit of giving this holiday season even under the most dire of circumstances,” said Battalion Chief Jim Devisser.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. Investigators were called in to try and determine a cause.

