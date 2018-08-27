A man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition Sunday night after he was found shot at a Stripes convenient store on Ayers and Bevecrest Street.

Police say they responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found a man in his 30's with a gunshot wound to the arm and chest.

Witnesses told police the shooting happened in the parking lot and they saw two men leaving the scene.

Officers immediately set up a perimeter and found the two suspects running in a nearby field. They were taken back the scene where investigators were able to identify them through surveillance video.

They were arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

A weapon was recovered in the field but police are still trying to determine if it was the same weapon used in the shooting.

