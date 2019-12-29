CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One man was taken to the hospital after driving his far off the Crosstown Expressway and hitting a barrier this afternoon.

Police say around 3 o'clock in the afternoon, a man was driving at high speeds north on Crosstown Expressway.

The driver of the vehicle was trying to pass several other cars on the shoulder when he lost control, flipped down an embankment, and landed at the parking lot of the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Horne Road.

No other cars were hit, and the driver only suffered minor injuries.

"Very lucky, like he's super lucky he didn't get injured and nobody else got injured," said Corpus Christi Police Officer, Nicholas Sykes.

Police warn drivers to be patient and cautious while on the road. Stay at the speed limit and do not try to pass people on the shoulder of the road.

It is not a lane of travel and should be used for emergencies only like if you get a flat tire or stall out.

Once out of the hospital, the driver will be given several citations.

