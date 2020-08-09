One on One: Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales

Judge Canales has faced a nearly constant string of crises and emergencies that were not of her own making.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bit of history was made in Nueces County back in January 2019. For the first time in 172 years, a woman had been voted in as County Judge.

Since then, Barbara Canales has faced a nearly constant string of crises and emergencies that were not of her own making.

Should Nueces residents be forced to pay higher taxes to repair the aging Nueces County Courthouse? County Judge Barbara Canales said the answer is yes.