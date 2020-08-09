One on One: Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bit of history was made in Nueces County back in January 2019. For the first time in 172 years, a woman had been voted in as County Judge.
Since then, Barbara Canales has faced a nearly constant string of crises and emergencies that were not of her own making.
Should Nueces residents be forced to pay higher taxes to repair the aging Nueces County Courthouse? County Judge Barbara Canales said the answer is yes.
She said it would be an investment that would help the County recover from the economic damage caused by COVID and Hurricanes Hanna and Harvey.
- Episode 1: One on One with City Manager Peter Zanoni
- Episode 2: One on One with Nueces County Precinct 4 Commissioner Brent Chesney
- Episode 3: One on One with The Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge
- Episode 4: One on One with Corpus Christi Police Chief Mike Markle
- Episode 5: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff J.C. Hooper
- Episode 6: One on One with Nueces County Sheriff candidate David Torres
- Episode 7: One on One with Del Mar College President Dr. Mark Escamilla
- Episode 8: One on One with Dr. Chris Bird with the TAMU-CC Coronavirus Task Force