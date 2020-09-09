One on One: WWII Veteran Preston Grantham

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At Brookdale Trinity Towers in downtown Corpus Christi, friends of Preston Grantham celebrated his 100th birthday.
They've adapted to the new COVID style of celebration, gathering at the bayfront and then driving past that senior living facility to let Mr. Grantham know just how much he's appreciated.
He is a member of the Greatest Generation -- someone who grew up during the Great Depression, and served in World War II.
