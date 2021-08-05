x
One person arrested, another sent to hospital after stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was sent to the hospital Saturday night after police say she was stabbed.

This took place around 5:00 p.m. at a home along Adams near Ayers and Horne. When police got to the scene the suspect refused to come out. Police say he eventually came out and was taken into custody.

The woman is expected to be okay.

