One person arrested, another sent to hospital after stabbing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was sent to the hospital Saturday night after police say she was stabbed.
This took place around 5:00 p.m. at a home along Adams near Ayers and Horne. When police got to the scene the suspect refused to come out. Police say he eventually came out and was taken into custody.
The woman is expected to be okay.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Man wanted for child sex crimes in Florida arrested in Nueces County. Officials say he was headed for Mexico.
- Buc Days to offer free gate entry if you get your vaccine at the event
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.