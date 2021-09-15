One person being treated for burns after apparent explosion at southside apartment complex

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said the incident is still under investigation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Emergency crews were called just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to investigate an apparent explosion at the Chandler's Mill Apartments off Airline Road near Holly.

The entire wall of an upstairs apartment was missing when 3News arrived at the scene. Corpus Christi police were dispatched to assist the Corpus Christi Fire Department as they investigate what caused the incident.

Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said one person was transported to Bay Area Hospital to be treated for burns.

Details are limited at this time but 3News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.