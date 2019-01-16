CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are investigating a major traffic accident at the intersection of South Staples and Baldwin Boulevard that left one person dead and a child in critical condition.

According to police, a driver of a truck failed to yield the right away and hit a car carrying four people inside.

All involved in the accident were transported to the hospital where the driver of the car later passed away. One of the passengers in the vehicle was a minor and is currently in critical condition.

Currently, a women passenger is in stable condition, and another minor is in serious but stable condition.

Police said the driver of the truck will be charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Police advise drivers to avoid the area and to find an alternate route if possible.

