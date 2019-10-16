At least one person is dead this morning after a major crash in downtown Corpus Christi.

Police received a call just after 4 a.m. for a vehicle driving at high speeds and crashing into a building near the corner of Lawrence and Chaparral.

A witness said they saw the truck drive by and moments later heard the crash. They were walking near the Omni Hotel and asked the hotel's security to call police.

The driver of the truck was dead at the scene.

