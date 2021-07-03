One person injured after RV collides with train near Sinton Saturday night

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — San Patricio County Deputies and Texas DPS are investigating a crash that happened between a RV and a train Saturday night.
The crash happened on US 77 just north of Sinton. According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera details are still being worked out on just how the RV got stuck on the tracks.
So far there has been only one reported injury.
