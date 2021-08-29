One person killed following vehicle crash in San Patricio County

Law enforcement officers say at least one person was killed Sunday night in a crash along FM 666 west of Mathis.

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — One person has died following a vehicle rollover in San Patricio County Sunday night, that according to the Texas Department of Public Safety and the San Patricio County Sheriff. DPS Sergeant Nathan Brandley says the crash happened just after 9:00 p.m. along FM 666 near County Road 1168 near old San Pat, west of Mathis.

Troopers with the Texas DPS and San Pat County Sheriff's Office were on the scene. According to Sheriff Oscar Rivera, EMS crews from Odem and Sinton were dispatched to the area. Few details have been released at this point, but we do know that one person was killed in the crash.