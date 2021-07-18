Man arrested for DWI after fatal accident on South Padre Island Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person has been arrested following a car accident that killed a man over the weekend in Corpus Christi. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on South Padre Island Drive near Paul Jones Avenue, close to the Oso Bay.
According to police, two Ford F-150 trucks collided and rolled off of the highway.
45-year old Ryan Solar was thrown from one of the trucks and died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the other truck were taken to a hospital.
Investigators believe alcohol played a role in causing that crash.
22-year old Nicholas Guerrero was arrested for driving while intoxicated.
