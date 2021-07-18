x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man arrested for DWI after fatal accident on South Padre Island Drive

22-year old Nicholas Guerrero was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One person has been arrested following a car accident that killed a man over the weekend in Corpus Christi. It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on South Padre Island Drive near Paul Jones Avenue, close to the Oso Bay.

According to police, two Ford F-150 trucks collided and rolled off of the highway.

45-year old Ryan Solar was thrown from one of the trucks and died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the other truck were taken to a hospital.

Investigators believe alcohol played a role in causing that crash. 

22-year old Nicholas Guerrero was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Credit: Nueces County

RELATED: Two suspects wanted in Corpus Christi for sexual abuse of a child

RELATED: Benefit held for Kingsville teen who was shot last week

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: 