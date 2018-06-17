One person is sent to the hospital after a ferry in Port Aransas crashes into a dock.

According to Port Aransas officials, the ferry was heading towards Harbor Island when the power went out, causing it to crash into that dock.

They say that when the accident happened, one person got caught between a vehicle and the front gate had was sent to the hospital.

Still no word on that person's condition, or what caused power outage.

Stay with 3News for the latest information as this story develops.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII