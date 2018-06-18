Corpus Christi Police are investigating an early morning stabbing near the Ben Garza Gym. The call came out just before 7:00 a.m. Monday that one person had been stabbed along the 1800 block of Howard Street at the Ben Garza Park.

Police and medics made it to the scene and one person was taken to the hospital for treatment. Investigators spoke with several witnesses at the scene and took some to the police department headquarters for further questioning.

At this time, there is no information about a possible suspect. Officers are searching the area for the person that may be responsible for the crime.

As for the victim, police say they are expected to be okay. Initial reports from police say the men appear to be homeless.

