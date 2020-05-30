CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were sent to the hospital after an accident this afternoon in Flour Bluff.

It happened at the intersection of SPID and Waldron just before 3:30 p.m. Police said a driver heading westbound on the SPID Access Road ran a red light and hit another vehicle traveling north on Waldron Road.

One person was thrown from one of the vehicles and two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of the injuries.

At the same location, a vehicle ran into the back of a fire truck responding to the accident. We're told there were no injuries involved. Both crashes are under investigation.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: