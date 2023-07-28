One rescued, three hospitalized in overnight crash on Crosstown extension

Photos from the scene from Nueces County ESD2 show heavy damage to a passenger car and moving truck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car crash overnight on Highway 286 sent three people to the hospital, according to Nueces County Emergency Service District 2 (ESD2).

The crash happened on the 2300 block of Crosstown. Photos from the scene show heavy damage to a passenger car and a moving truck. One person had to be rescued by emergency crews from one of the vehicles involved.

A large amount of fuel was also spilled in the crash, ESD2 officials said. The Texas Department of Transportation and Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to the scene to manage the spill.

OVERNIGHT- crews from ESD2 and CCFD responded to a 2vehicle MVA with rescue on 2300 State Hwy 286. One person had to be... Posted by Nueces County ESD 2 on Friday, July 28, 2023

Details are limited at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!