One rescued, three hospitalized in overnight crash on Crosstown extension

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A car crash overnight on Highway 286 sent three people to the hospital, according to Nueces County Emergency Service District 2 (ESD2).
The crash happened on the 2300 block of Crosstown. Photos from the scene show heavy damage to a passenger car and a moving truck. One person had to be rescued by emergency crews from one of the vehicles involved.
A large amount of fuel was also spilled in the crash, ESD2 officials said. The Texas Department of Transportation and Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to the scene to manage the spill.
Details are limited at this time. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Visible damage on new Harbor Bridge is cosmetic, developers say
- Chris Perez returns to Corpus Christi, hangs out with Selena's family
- Woman, unborn baby killed in crash after hitting alligator on highway, officials say
- Sinton's Blake Mitchell selected by Kansas City Royals in MLB Draft
- One killed, two injured when grain elevator collapses in Tynan
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.