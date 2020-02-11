Overnight shooting sends one to hospital

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A man was sent to the hospital after an early morning shooting, officials said.
Officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired just after 3 a.m. The man was taken to a local hospital. No other information was given at this time.
If you have any information about this shooting, call investigators at the Corpus Christi Police Department at 361-886-2600.
