One student out of CCISD makes cut for Texas All-State Band

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order for a very talented freshman at Ray High School.

Rachel Perez is now a member of the Texas All-State Band -- and she's the only student in CCISD who made the cut.

Perez had to make it past city area regionals, and then finally, the state tryouts before being selected a few weeks ago.

Her instrument of choice? The flute -- which is very special to her.

"My mom played it, that's why I wanted to play it. I thought it sounded really good and I thought it sounded really beautiful," she said.

Perez will be performing with the band at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio on Feb. 11.

