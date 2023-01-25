One student out of CCISD makes cut for Texas All-State Band

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Congratulations are in order for a very talented freshman at Ray High School.
Rachel Perez is now a member of the Texas All-State Band -- and she's the only student in CCISD who made the cut.
Perez had to make it past city area regionals, and then finally, the state tryouts before being selected a few weeks ago.
Her instrument of choice? The flute -- which is very special to her.
"My mom played it, that's why I wanted to play it. I thought it sounded really good and I thought it sounded really beautiful," she said.
Perez will be performing with the band at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio on Feb. 11.
