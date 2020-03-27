CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Five suspects are in custody after attempting to rob a jewelry store Thursday afternoon.

The five suspects attempted to rob a store on the 3900 block of South Padre Island Drive about 2:30 p.m., but were not successful.

Police say all five suspects then jumped into their vehicle and drove to the Gold Exchange, located on the 2000 block of South Staples St.

After one of the suspects opened fire inside the Gold Exchange, an employee drew his firearm and returned gunfire, shooting the 20-year-old male suspect.

The male suspect ran into a nearby neighborhood before being apprehended by police.

The other four suspects fled in a vehicle from the scene of the crime. According to CCPD, two suspects were apprehended at Tarlton and Crosstown Expressway after jumping out of the getaway-vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle and another passenger ended up on Greenwood and West Point where police eventually caught up with them.

According to police, they have identified all of the suspects, and Michael Alvarado has been arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Evading.

Jimmy Hernandez was apprehended on Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest charges, and Raymond Gutierrez was apprehended on Aggravated Robbery and Evading Arrest charges.

CCPD says Jayden Gutierrez was arrested for Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest, Evading Arrest With a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and had a Warrant of Arrest from a prior Robbery charge.

Police say the 20-year-old male who was shot and is under guard duty with non-life-threatening injuries.

