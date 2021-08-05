Woman identified after fatal car crash near Sinton Friday afternoon

SINTON, Texas — A woman is dead after a tragic car crash near the town of Sinton.
The crash happened late Friday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. near US Highway 77 at State Highway 89, just north of Sinton.
According to San Patricio County Sheriff Oscar Rivera, the driver of the vehicle exited the highway and failed to stop at a stop sign and that’s when a truck pulling a trailer hit the car.
Crews from the Sinton Fire Department were on scene to help with the crash.
DPS has identified the woman as 71-year-old Opal Baker a resident of Emory, Texas.
