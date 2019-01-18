CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police have confirmed that a one-year-old child left in critical condition following a head-on collision Tuesday night has died in the hospital.

The collision happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South Staples Street and Baldwin Boulevard. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a 19-year-old driver failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle containing four passengers and collided with them head on.

All four passengers inside the vehicle that was hit were rushed to the hospital, including 26-year-old Domingo Rivera, a passenger who was later pronounced dead. Two children were also hospitalized, as was the 28-year-old female driver of the vehicle.

CCPD confirmed to 3News that the one-year-old girl, identified by the Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office as Serena Nava, had died in the hospital Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, police said the 28-year-old driver of the vehicle the child was riding in was found to be under the influence and upon her release from the hospital, will be charged with driving while intoxicated with a child.

The 19-year-old driver who failed to yield the right of way was cited for the crash.