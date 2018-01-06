A one-year-old boy died from his injuries Friday in Laredo after he was shot in the head during a drive-by shooting Thursday morning as he sat in his stroller.

According to Laredo police spokesman Joe Baeza, Oliver Villarreal was with a two-year-old sibling and their father when the shooting occurred early Thursday morning outside an apartment complex.

Baeza said shots came from a passing vehicle and it's not clear who the gunman was targeting.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII